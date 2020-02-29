Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ghaziabad Family Death Case: Autopsy Says Kids Died Due to Strangulation

The cause of death of the woman could not be ascertained and the viscera has been preserved for testing in a laboratory, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Image for representation.

Ghaziabad: After recovery of the bodies of four family members from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, an autopsy report confirmed that the man died by hanging and his two children were strangled to death, an official said on Saturday.

The cause of death of the woman could not be ascertained and the viscera has been preserved for testing in a laboratory, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Dhiraj Tyagi (27) was found hanging at his home in Sanjay Colony Arthla in the Sahibabad by a neighbour on Friday morning. The bodies of Tyagi's wife Kajal (25), and children Ekta (4) and Dhuruv (2) were found lying on a bed, police said.

Prima facie, it seems that Tyagi strangled his wife, daughter and son and then committed suicide after scribbling a message in Hindi on the wall of his home, suggesting that Kajal was having an affair, they said.

Tyagi named a man, saying he "loved Kajal very much". "Kajal used to talk with other men on the phone," he wrote, and added that he tried to dissuade her from doing so, police said.

The man also wrote that Kajal used to consume alcohol, and scribbled three phone numbers on the wall, they said.

An investigation is underway and the call details of three mobile phone numbers scribbled in suicide note by Tyagi are being checked, police said.

