Ghaziabad: Fight Breaks Out Among Women Over Keeping Stray Dogs in Housing Complex

Over the issue of keeping stray dogs in their society, a fight between women, that turned into a full-fledged physical brawl took place at a residential society in Delhi’s Ghaziabad area on Wednesday.

A complaint regarding the incident has been registered in the Nandgram Police Station and a probe in underway, the Ghaziabad police tweeted on their handle.

In a purported video of the incident, several women are seeing hitting and pulling hair of a lady who has advocated to take care of dogs and keeping them in the society.

The incident took place at the River Heights Society in Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the cash broke between a women identified as Poonam Kashyap, who wanted to keep the dogs in the society.

This comes after the dogs were being put in jute bags and taken out of the society premises.

A probe has been initiated after the incident and the police are looking into more details.

The fight was started by Kashyap, Residents’ Welfare Association Subodh Tyagi said, NDTV reported.

The incident comes to light as dog-bites have increased across the country. Videos of dogs biting humans have went viral.

Ghaziabad that has seen a slew of pitball attack cases, Pitbull is among 10 other dog breeds that have been banned by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

Last month, a pitbull dog attacked a 9-year-old girl in Haryana’s Karnal.

