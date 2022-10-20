Ghaziabad Gang-rape: NCW Constitutes Fact Finding Team to Probe Case

The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad.

According to media reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, taken to a house where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men recently.

“@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities,” the women’s panel tweeted.

