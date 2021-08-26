Ghaziabad Govt Hospital's Only Cardiologist Retires on August 31. No New Appointment Yet

Dr Sunil Katyal, the only cardiologist at Ghaziabad’s MMG District Hospital, is retiring on August 31. After his retirement, the heart-related patients of the district and nearby villages will have no other option but to go to Noida and Delhi hospitals.

The hospital authorities had approached the government several times and intimated to them about the shortage of doctors, but no step was taken. This, despite the government authorities promising to upgrade health facilities in the state, especially in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The number of doctors has been steadily decreasing at the hospital. In such a scenario, the hospital does not have any choice but to refer patients to other health facilities.

According to a TOI report, earlier in March this year, the District Combined Hospital at Ghaziabad was functioning with only five doctors. However, there are sanctioned posts for 22 in total.

Until now the process of appointment for any other doctor or existing doctor has not started from the government level. Therefore, it is certain that in September, heart-related patients will have to run to Delhi health facilities. Besides, the medicolegal and prisoners will be referred to health facilities in Meerut. In this regard, the hospital’s CMS Dr Anurag Bhargava stated that a letter has been written to the government demanding the appointment of a cardiologist to the district at the earliest, but no appointment has been reported yet.

The authorities at the MMG Hospital said that an ICU was built at the facility to provide immediate treatment to the patients but has not started. And due to that, Dr Sunil Katyal treats the patient in the OPD from 8 am to 2 pm. After two o’clock, when Katyal’s shift ends, there is no one to look after the patients and therefore nobody is admitted here.

