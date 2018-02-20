English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghaziabad Haj House Sealed For Polluting Hindon River, Not Having Sewage Treatment Plant
The green court has ordered the UP Haj House Committee to ensure that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 136-kilo litre per day is installed to treat all domestic waste.
(Photo: News18)
Lucknow: The Haj House in Ghaziabad was sealed by the district administration on Tuesday on the orders of National Green Tribunal as it did not have a Sewage Treatment Plant and the effluents were being dumped into Hindon, polluting the river and underground water.
The green court has ordered the UP Haj House Committee to ensure that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 136-kilolitre per day is installed to treat all domestic waste. The NGT gave liberty to the committee to approach the tribunal for de-sealing after full compliance with the order.
Speaking to News18, city magistrate Pradeep Pandey said, “The Haj House is sealed on the orders of the NGT as there was no Sewage Treatment Plant. It can only be opened through a court order once the STP is built on the campus.”
A petition was also filed in the NGT, seeking demolition of the building as it was polluting the river and not following the pollution norms, but the court dismissed the petition.
Constructed along the GT Road in Ghaziabad, the Ala Hazrat Haj House is a seven-story structure that has arrangements for foreign exchange, immigration, medical aid and other amenities for pilgrims. A separate administrative block is also being built.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
