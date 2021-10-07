Ghaziabad Identifies 10 Areas With Dangerous Pollution Levels During Winter

The pollution control board and the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation are tightening their laces as we stand on the brink of winter. The reason for the preparedness is the anticipated pollution levels that reach the hazardous category during the winters. As a result, the authorities have identified 10 pollution hotspots where the air comes dangerously close to becoming toxic.

The hazy and heavy winter air has unfortunately become a recurring phenomenon in Delhi-NCR due to multiple reasons. The most prevalent among them being the stubble burning that is carried out in Punjab and Haryana in the month of October. It marks the end of harvesting paddy and the start of sowing wheat. As a result, this war against smoke has been going on for years now.

In Delhi-NCR, the area under acute scrutiny is Ghaziabad, where 10 areas have been under the radar of the pollution control board. These areas are Sanjay Nagar, Vasundhara, Siddharth Vihar, Kaushambhi, Rajnagar Extension, Loni, Bhopura, Meerut Road, Sahibabad, and Vasundhara.

The confluence between Ghaziabad authorities and the pollution control board will fight the rising levels of bad air and adopt certain measures to keep things under control. Some of the measures will include the complete ban on burning waste and garbage in the open and a regular and strategic sprinkling of water on roads that are prone to potholes, cracks, and dust. In addition, to avoid wastage of resources, some roads will be mended as soon as possible.

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has ensured that these measures will help curb the proliferation of pollution to a great extent, and the condition will not be as abysmal as earlier.

In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is also treading carefully and looking at ways to fight this war with pollution.

For instance, the Delhi pollution control board signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to track sources of pollution and forecast the advent and spread of agricultural fumes from Punjab on the Delhi atmosphere and solve the smog conundrum.

