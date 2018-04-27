Ghaziabad Madrassa Rape Becomes Political Issue with Demand For Maulvi's Arrest

The alleged rape of a 10-year-old in a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has become a political issue with a right leaning group demanding the arrest of the maulvi of the institution.A delegation from Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), a right leaninig group, along with the family members of the rape victim who faced the trauma in a madarssa premises, going to meet Commissioner of Police to Demand Arrest of Maulavi.Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch has visited the madrassa for the second time after taking up the case.According to the girl’s father’s complaint, the girl went missing on April 21. “She went out to buy something from the shop at around 1 pm. Since then she has not come back home. I suspect she was misled and taken away by someone,” the father told the police.Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police began investigation. The girl’s phone number was switched off. But the police traced her last location and reached the madrassa. The girl was recovered from there on April 22.While the local police apprehended the 17-year-old boy and sent him to the juvenile correctional home, the girl’s family was not satisfied. They blocked National Highway 24 and staged a protest. They also held a candle light march demanding for arrest of the cleric of the madrassa as well.“We have assured them that fair investigation is being conducted on merits and no one will be spared if involved in the crime. Owing to the inter-state ramifications of the case and for thorough investigations, the case has been transferred to the crime branch. We have questioned the cleric of the madrassa and the locals as well,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, eastern range, Ravindra Yadav.The girl's statement has been recorded in front of the magistrate wherein she said that she had received a call from one of her friends to meet. When she went downstairs, she met her brother who told her that the friend couldn’t come and that she would have to come along to meet her.When she resisted, the friend’s brother who has been apprehended now, allegedly threatened her. She went with him to the madrassa where she was kept in captivity.While the girl’s parents are alleging that the cleric was also involved, the police investigation so far has not indicated any such thing, albeit, the team led by DCP Crime Ram Gopal Naik has not given clean chit to the cleric.The cleric will be called for questioning as and when required and there might be further arrests in the case if required, said a senior police officer. ​