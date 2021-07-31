Ghaziabad Man Accuses IG Police of Harassing His Daughter, UP DG Orders Probe

A tweet against the IG of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary East Zone, Prayagraj by a person from Ghaziabad has created a ruckus in the higher circles of Uttar Pradesh Police. In the tweet the IG has been accused of calling his daughter to his house late at night and harassing her. The IG has also been accused of calling the victim from different numbers and threatening her.

The complainant has tweeted tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, DGP of UP Police as well as the IAS and IPS Association. After this tweet came to the fore, there has been a stir in the UP Police. Taking cognizance of this post, DGP Mukul Goyal has handed over the investigation of the case to ADG PAC Ajay Anand.

IG PAC East Zone, Prayagraj has gone on leave from July 29- August 1 after the matter came to light. His officer is locked.

As many people came to know about the matter, rumours are making rounds within the police department and higher police circles.

IG’s wife is present at their official residence. After the incident came to light she said that it is her family matter and the person who tweeted has family ties with them for the last 25 years. However, the accused IG has refused to give any statement on this incident. However, off the record, he said that the person who tweeted is deliberately trying to defame him. He also informed that the ASP who had come for the investigation was told that the matter has been resolved.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here