A man in UP’s Ghaziabad allegedly killed his wife, suspecting her of having an affair, and then buried the body near a pond. After the murder, accused Dinesh Prajapati, a vegetable seller, put 30kg salt on the body so that it decomposed faster and then grew crops on the burial site, NDTV reported.

The incident happened on January 25 in Fazalgarh village under Bhojpur police station area.

Police retrieved the body on Thursday and sent it for postmortem.

Dinesh had been married to the victim for around 13 years. They have three children aged between 6 and 12 years.

After committing the murder, Dinesh tried to mislead the police by lodging a missing complaint of his wife Anju on January 30. He told police that his wife left home on January 26 when he had gone to the vegetable market. Dinesh told his children that their mother had gone to her maternal home.

While probing the case, police found that Dinesh had differences with his wife and took him into custody. During interrogation, Dinesh confessed to having strangulated his wife to death as he suspected her of having an affair.

Police said that on January 25, Dinesh killed his wife at around 4 am and then hid the body in another room of their house. The next night, he carried the body outside his village when the children were sleeping.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here