Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife's 'Lover', Chops Body into Several Pieces; 2-Hr Search for Head

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad reportedly killed his wife’s alleged lover, chopped his body up into several pieces and threw it in the garbage bin.

According to NDTV, Meelal Prajapati reportedly found out about his wife’s ‘affair’ with another resident of Ghaziabad and decided to kill him, police said.

Prajapati worked as a rickshaw puller and his wife worked as a cleaner at a private hospital and was reportedly in a relationship with 25-year-old man – identified as Akshay Kumar for the last two years, reports The Times of India.

The incident occurred when the couple’s daughter was undergoing treatment. Prajapati was in the hospital taking care of his daughter when he called his wife to invite Akshay over to finish up some chores at home, per NDTV.

When Akshay came home, Prajapati reportedly slit his throat and chopped up his body into more than half a dozen pieces. Police officer Deeksha Sharma told NDTV, “Some people saw body parts at the garbage dump and called the police.”

According to TOI, it took police about two hours to recover the head of the body. Prajapati reportedly dumped the head in a drain and an excavator had to be called in to clean the muck out of the sack containing Akshay’s head.

According to a senior cop, Prajapati wanted to murder his wife too, but backed out last minute because he ‘loved her too much’, per TOI.

Based on a complaint by Prajapati’s landlord, an FIR was filed against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested and further questioning is underway, reports TOI.

Read all the Latest India News here