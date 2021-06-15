Ghaziabad Man Was Assaulted Over 'Magic Tabeez'; Cops Nab 3 Accused

In a recent development in the Ghaziabad assault case where an elderly man was brutally attacked, the police have arrested two more accused - Kalu Gujjar and Adil.

After the video of the attack went viral, there were reports of it being a hate crime, but it turns out that the entire incident was the result of a supposedly ‘magical’ tabeez (amulet)

As per sources, three arrests have been made so far. The main accused Praveen Gujjar was nabbed by the police on Sunday. He had been previously involved in a murder case, assault and arms act cases.

The arrests were made following the victim Abdul Samad Saifi’s complaint who alleged that the men offered him an auto ride, took him to an isolated spot, and brutally beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

“The main reason was the fight over the amulet which Asad had given to Praveen. Praveen was disappointed that it didn’t work. Asad and Praveen are known to each other. Praveen only called others who also were agitated that amulet given to them by Asad didn’t work,” said the Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja.

The incident however came to the fore when a video showing a man hitting Saifi and trying to cut off his beard even as he tries to evade the blows went viral on social media two days back.

According to police, Saifi was known to sell amulets in Loni village. Following the assault he also released a video on social media alongside a local SP leader, alleging that he was traveling in an autorickshaw near the border when he was abducted by the two men who took him to an abandoned jungle area and began hitting him.

“The assault lasted for nearly four hours after which they let me go,” Saifi further added.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the accused have been arrested under IPC section 295A for the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class

