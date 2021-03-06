Ghaziabad: Man's Bank Account Frozen For Claiming Compensation For Farmland Using Forged Documents

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 5: Authorities here have frozen the bank account of a man who allegedly received an extra compensation of Rs 35 lakh for agricultural land by showing fake ownership documents, officials said on Friday. The action was taken by the recovery department of Modi Nagar tehsil following directions from the additional district magistrate of land acquisition, they said.

Satyavir Singh received an extra compensation of Rs 35 lakh for agricultural land acquired for the construction of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway by furnishing fake ownership documents, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Modi Nagar, Aditya Prajapati told PTI. After complaints were received regarding the fraud, the additional district magistrate of land acquisition ordered an inquiry into it and the allegations were found to be true, he said. Later, the recovery department was ordered to freeze Singh’s bank account in which he had deposited an amount of Rs 26 lakh, he added.

While Rs 26 lakh have been recovered and deposited in the government’s account, the remaining amount will be recovered from Singh’s property. An FIR will also be registered against him, Prajapati said.

