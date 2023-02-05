CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Ghaziabad: Men Dance With Loaded Rifles, Drink Alcohol on Road | Video
1-MIN READ

Ghaziabad: Men Dance With Loaded Rifles, Drink Alcohol on Road | Video

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 22:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the video in Ghaziabad.

The video was shot from a mobile phone, and in one instance it also shows a man loading his gun in a drunk state.

A group of men, allegedly intoxicated, were seen showing off their loaded guns, drinking and playing loud music in the middle of the elevated road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Saturday.

A video, now doing rounds on social media, shows a group of young men brandishing their rifles while consuming alcohol and loud music can be heard from the car in the background.

After the video went viral, the UP police registered an FIR against the people involved and have started a probe to further carry forward the matter.

The UP police also scanned the car’s number plate and identified the owner and the driver of the car. A case has also been registered against him and currently the police are on lookout for him.

The elevated road was recently in the news when the Ghaziabad Traffic Police head constable was dragged by a car for over two kilometers on the same road.

The elevated road in Indirapuram is a10-km long stretch, connecting Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate at the Delhi border.

About the Author
News Desk
Tags:
  1. Ghaziabad
  2. Ghaziabad police
first published:February 05, 2023, 22:33 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 22:42 IST
