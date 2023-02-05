A group of men, allegedly intoxicated, were seen showing off their loaded guns, drinking and playing loud music in the middle of the elevated road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Saturday.

A video, now doing rounds on social media, shows a group of young men brandishing their rifles while consuming alcohol and loud music can be heard from the car in the background.

The video was shot from a mobile phone, and in one instance it also shows a man loading his gun in a drunk state.

After the video went viral, the UP police registered an FIR against the people involved and have started a probe to further carry forward the matter.

The UP police also scanned the car’s number plate and identified the owner and the driver of the car. A case has also been registered against him and currently the police are on lookout for him.

एलिवेटिड रोड पर कुछ व्यक्तियों द्वारा एक फोर्चुनर गाड़ी के साथ मार्ग को अवरुद्ध करते हुए शराब पीते तथा हथियारों का प्रदर्शन के वायरल वीडियो का तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर थाना इंदिरापुरम पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जा रही है। बाइट ~ एसीपी इंदिरापुरम pic.twitter.com/FtzvGH7leA— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 5, 2023

The elevated road was recently in the news when the Ghaziabad Traffic Police head constable was dragged by a car for over two kilometers on the same road.

The elevated road in Indirapuram is a10-km long stretch, connecting Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate at the Delhi border.

Read all the Latest India News here