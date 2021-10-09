Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Buys Four Tree Pruning Machines

Ghaziabad, Oct 8: The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has purchased four tree pruning machines as it had just one such machine and it was insufficient for trimming of trees in the parks, officials said on Friday. Now one machine would be allotted in each of the five zones of the city. Mayor Asha Sharma flagged off the four machines on Friday.

These machines will be pressed into service from Saturday. For trimming of trees, a roaster would be prepared ward-wise. The machines have been purchased on a tender basis. One machine costs around Rs 18 lakh. Based on the number of trees in the parks, pruning machines would be sent for two days in every ward. Five horticulture supervisors have been deputed to look after the machines in these zones, the officials said.

Height of the trees is also a reason behind power outages at several occasions. Tree branches touch overhead electricity lines which causes electrical arcing, sparking and fires. Trimming would be carried out following the norms of the forest department, said Dr Anuj Kumar Singh, a horticulture officer of the civic body.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.