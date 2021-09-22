Ghaziabad Municipality Forced to Stop Road Work Due to Rats

The Municipal Corporation in Ghaziabad was forced to stop the road work after a complaint about rat infestation causing damage to already constructed pathways. Reports say that action will be taken after the matter is investigated.

A complaint has been filed with the Bhud Bharat Nagar of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation area in light of the damage caused by rats. There are complaints that the rats have been digging the soil under the interlocking tiles of the area, thereby damaging it. As a result of this erosion led by rats, tiles have become fragile and caving in easily due to the movement of vehicles.

Troubled by this, the local councillor on Wednesday visited the office of the Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation and demanded the construction of a cemented road instead of one built with interlocking tiles. Regional councillor Sunil Yadav has already proposed the construction of two roads.

According to the Municipal Corporation officials, preparations are being made to start the construction of a CC (Cement Concrete) road. Meanwhile, the interlocking tiles have already started to crack due to erosion.

Speaking about this problem, the councillor said that many roads in his ward have been damaged by rats. Chief Engineer NK Chaudhary has instructed the junior engineers not to use any interlocking tiles for any road. According to sources, any further work will be done only after the inquiry report is received.

Former GDA engineer SK Gupta said that whenever interlocking tiles are installed, it is mandatory to install brick walls on both sides so that rats don’t slip in. In this case, rats are passing in by hollowing out the soil in the tiles.

