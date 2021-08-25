Ghaziabad NGO Releases Sports Books in Urdu and Sanskrit

India gave its best-ever performance at recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning seven medals. It motivated the youth of the country to take an interest in sports-related activities and also to make a career in sports. However, there is little awareness of sports among the students studying in madrassas and Sanskrit pathshalas. Now, an NGO has come up with an initiative to raise awareness among these students towards making a career in sports.

The NGO ‘Sports: A way of life’ has now released sports books in Urdu and Sanskrit languages for the students of Madrasa and Sanskrit Pathshalas in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

A book “Khel Qaida” has been released for the children studying in the madrassas to become familiar with sports in the Urdu language. Similarly, “Krida Pariyachika" has been released in the Sanskrit language for the students at Sanskrit pathshalas. “Khel Safa” in Urdu has been released for teachers.

On the occasion of the release of the books, the NGO’s founder Kaniska Pandey said, “If the sports culture needs to be developed in the country and to become a superpower in sports, then no potential target can be ignored. The language through which one wants to connect with sports should be available. The nature of sports should not be affected by the language barrier.”

Pandey believes that this initiative will increase the awareness of sports among the children studying in Madrasas and Sanskrit Pathshalas.

“The books released today will prove to be beneficial for them. In the coming time, the children studying here will join the mainstream sports and win various medals in sports at the national and international level,” he added.

