Ghaziabad: Over 10,000 Licensed Arms Deposited With Police Ahead Of Polls

Ghaziabad, Feb 7: In compliance of the Election Commission directions, 10,500 licensed arms have been deposited in police stations across Ghaziabad district, officials said on Monday. The Ghaziabad district administration had issued orders to deposit the licensed arms in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful polls.

Twenty-five arms licences have also been cancelled in the district, an official said. “Eighty-one companies of paramilitary forces have been allocated to the district for election duty. Six thousand home guards, five thousand police constables would be pressed into the election service," SP (Rural) Iraj Raja, who is holding the charge of SP elections, told PTI.

Loni and a part of Dhaulana (Hapur district) constituency which falls under Ghaziabad district has been labelled ‘hyper sensitive’. “In Loni constituency, 150 polling stations and 560 polling booths have been erected and half a dozen villages have also been identified as hyper sensitive.

Dhaulna comes under Hapur district but the security arrangement of 40 polling stations and 145 polling booths would be under the extra vigil of Ghaziabad administration. The district has been divided into 200 sectors and 30 zones. These will be headed by sector and zonal magistrates along with their counterpart police officials.

Three general observers of IAS-rank — Krishnendu Sadhu Khan, Dahanjay Singh Bhadoria and Niraj Kumar — and one officer of IPS-rank Umesh Chandra Dutta have been sent in the district to keep extra vigil on every election-related activity, SP Raja added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.