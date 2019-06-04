Take the pledge to vote

Ghaziabad Police Conduct Flag March Ahead of Eid, Cops Deployed in 'Sensitive' Areas

Superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
Ghaziabad Police Conduct Flag March Ahead of Eid, Cops Deployed in 'Sensitive' Areas
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police conducted a flag march in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure ahead of the Eid festival, a senior official said.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.

In Ghaziabad city, flag march was conducted in Kotwali, Kavi Nagar, Sihani Gate, Indirapuram, Sahibabad and link road police stations areas.

Flag march was also conducted in Masuri, Murad Nagar, Modinagar, Niwari and Bhojpur areas, Agarwal said.

Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, the DIG added.

The festival will be celebrated on Wednesday.

