Ghaziabad Police Conduct Flag March Ahead of Eid, Cops Deployed in 'Sensitive' Areas
Superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police conducted a flag march in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure ahead of the Eid festival, a senior official said.
DIG Upendra Agarwal said superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.
In Ghaziabad city, flag march was conducted in Kotwali, Kavi Nagar, Sihani Gate, Indirapuram, Sahibabad and link road police stations areas.
Flag march was also conducted in Masuri, Murad Nagar, Modinagar, Niwari and Bhojpur areas, Agarwal said.
Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, the DIG added.
The festival will be celebrated on Wednesday.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Says He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- The Eerie Coincidence of 2 Missing IAF AN-32 Planes 10 Years Apart - Same Place, Number of Passengers
- Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowler's Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s