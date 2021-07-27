Ghaziabad Police Releases List of 132 Phone Numbers Used in Online Fraud

If you have been cheated by any cybercriminal in the past you can now lodge a complaint with the Ghaziabad Police. The Ghaziabad Police recently released a list of 132 mobile numbers used in committing online financial fraud. The district police asked the victims of such frauds to report the matter at their respective local police stations.

Last week, Ghaziabad Police and Cyber Cell working jointly busted a racket of financial fraud. The fraudsters used to call their targets offering loans at zero percent interest and lucrative insurance plans with easy withdrawal on maturity. Several people fell victim to this fraud.

The police have now appealed to the people to report any such calls from fraudsters or call from any of the numbers mentioned in the list. The fraudsters used these 132 mobile numbers to make calls to different people. Police have asked people, if anyone has become a victim to any such call made using any of these numbers, to report it.

According to SP Nipun Aggarwal, the accused admitted during interrogation that they have defrauded over fifty lakh rupees from over ten thousand people. Thirty people have been detained who have a connection with this case. To help the public, police released these 132 phone numbers.

Anyone can report a fraud to the local police after checking these mobile numbers.

Here is the complete list of phone numbers:

8929880300

8929977784

7669911966

9999839324

8750712241

9643303035

8585999717

8447289977

9718169815

9718011215

9654589244

9873993956

9891870412

8377900015

9718011241

7579976494

8447344331

7535928706

9873351671

9999874853

8929618246

8929618256

9643333178

8929618254

9873959880

9999821351

7467078052

9667495178

8929618257

9667240231

8447375005

8373986958

7354217141

8750334335

9758669279

8929782004

8929618297

7292009817

8929977785

9873173805

9355368671

8750662981

9643666560

9654371351

8586869911

8929618258

8826041868

8929618320

8377900013

9540709388

8929618242

8929618244

9643333023

6391389781

8750750601

9873163357

7500040155

8447288874

8929618260

7253835402

8506854272

8447000165

9718395765

9718020369

9675487278

9477121880

8447615550

9758665042

9432245974

9007656536

8447002614

8586095410

9105076602

9718084124

7379183461

9891517833

7409249268

8447664200

8743951289

8929161912

8294720010

8750738984

9711373163

8860686377

8447986639

7044309253

8112949290

9689305499

9689305418

9689305630

9311514984

9689305977

9689405408

9689405558

9689405758

9689405955

9689505596

9689505764

9689805139

9689805376

9689805440

9689805818

9711483027

9689205260

9689305349

9689505950

9689805779

9689405712

9689605089

9689605110

9689605123

9689605147

9689605149

9689605152

9689605228

9689605247

9689605248

9689605333

9689805466

9717263347

9990433412

8929369404

9689605109

4040716539

8929771147

9007656562

9667951797

9689505808

8929818223

9560395543

9689805703

9711319417

