Ghaziabad Police Releases List of 132 Phone Numbers Used in Online Fraud

If you have been cheated by any cybercriminal in the past you can now lodge a complaint with the Ghaziabad Police. The Ghaziabad Police recently released a list of 132 mobile numbers used in committing online financial fraud. The district police asked the victims of such frauds to report the matter at their respective local police stations.
Last week, Ghaziabad Police and Cyber Cell working jointly busted a racket of financial fraud. The fraudsters used to call their targets offering loans at zero percent interest and lucrative insurance plans with easy withdrawal on maturity. Several people fell victim to this fraud.
The police have now appealed to the people to report any such calls from fraudsters or call from any of the numbers mentioned in the list. The fraudsters used these 132 mobile numbers to make calls to different people. Police have asked people, if anyone has become a victim to any such call made using any of these numbers, to report it.
According to SP Nipun Aggarwal, the accused admitted during interrogation that they have defrauded over fifty lakh rupees from over ten thousand people. Thirty people have been detained who have a connection with this case. To help the public, police released these 132 phone numbers.
Anyone can report a fraud to the local police after checking these mobile numbers.
Here is the complete list of phone numbers:
