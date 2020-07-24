Ghaziabad Police Suspends Station In-charge of Area Where Journalist Vikram Joshi Was Shot At

The Ghaziabad Police has suspended for negligence the police station incharge of the area where journalist Vikram Joshi was shot at and subsequently died at a hospital, an officer said on Friday. The probe in the case has been transferred from the local Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali Nagar police station, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The action has been taken in view of the report submitted by a circle officer who was probing the matter, Naithani said. Joshi succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, two days after he was shot at by assailants in front of his minor daughters.

It is alleged that the attackers included a group of men against whom Joshi had filed a complaint accusing them of harassing his niece after he had objected to their betting racket in the locality. The journalist's family claimed that the police did not take action on his complaint.