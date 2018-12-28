LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ghaziabad Police to Slap Gangsters, Goonda Acts Against Cow Slaughter Repeat Offenders

Police will monitor the present activities of the accused, who have been involved in cow slaughter and have cases registered against them in the last five years, and book them under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act, in case they are still involved in cow slaughter, the SSP said.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
Ghaziabad Police to Slap Gangsters, Goonda Acts Against Cow Slaughter Repeat Offenders
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
Ghaziabad: The police in Ghaziabad have decided to slap the stringent Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act against those repeatedly involved in killing cows, even as three men have been arrested for alleged cow slaughter earlier this week.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal ordered all Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district to identify those who have been involved in cow slaughter and have cases registered against them in the last five years.

Police will also monitor the present activities of the accused and book them under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act, in case they are still involved in cow slaughter, the SSP said.

The decision follows the recovery of cattle remains from a forest area in Loni on December 23.

BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjjar, along with his supporters had then staged a sit-in.

On Thursday, three men were arrested in connection with the case and knives recovered from their possession, police said.

Kaab from Vyapariyan Mohalla, Asif and Irfaan of Jamaal Pura were arrested from near a culvert in Nithoura village of Loni, the SSP said.

The three confessed to the crime and throwing cow carcass in the jungle.

The arrested accused will be booked under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act, the police official said.

During the sit-in, the MLA supporters raised slogans against police and demanded that Loni SHO be suspended. The SDM had reached the spot and assured the MLA and villagers of early arrest of the accused.

SSP Agarwal had also sent SHO Umesh Kumar and Loni Tiraha chowki in-charge Sheesh Pal Bhardwaj to police lines.

