Ghaziabad Scholarship Scam: SIT Lodges FIR Against Former Minister

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the Rs 58 crore Ghaziabad Scholarship Scam has lodged an FIR after two years of the probe. It filed an FIR against former Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Paritosh Kumar and the officials of the social welfare department and 11 private colleges in the district. The scholarship scam allegedly took place between 2013 and 2017 in the institutes offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses in Ghaziabad. On a complaint, then Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Nidhi Keshwani ordered an investigation to unearth the scam.

Ghaziabad resident Ram Singh had alleged that minister Paritosh Kumar and other employees of the social welfare department were involved in a scholarship scam. Singh said the scam took place for four years in colleges offering PGDM courses.

On June 19, 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the investigation of this case to the SIT. The probe found that fake admissions of students were shown by the colleges offering PGDM courses to get the government scholarship and fee refund. The application form for scholarship and fee refund was also verified by the officials of the social welfare department. SIT found that the admissions of 45 percent of the beneficiary students were fake.

In the verification of documents of 626 students, it was found that 45 percent do not have any certificates. SIT said that the government had fixed five categories based on eligibility for the scholarship and fee refund and it was found that most of the beneficiaries were not eligible. However, the colleges were granted Rs 58 crore by the government after they showed documents and verification by the social welfare department.

Officials named in the FIR are from VLS Institute of Management, NIMT Institute and Management, ITERC college of management, NCR Business School, New Era College of Science and Technology, HR Institute of Professional Studies, HLM Business School, Institute of Professional Excellence and Management, Shiva Institute of Management Studies, Bhagwati Institute of Technology and Science, Institute of advanced management and research and Trinity College for Management and Technology.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here