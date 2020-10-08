Ghaziabad SHO Sent To Police Lines For Threatening Former DySP

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police has attached a Station House Officer (SHO) to the police lines over allegations that he threatened to kill a former deputy SP of the district and molested a woman complainant in his office. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had ordered a probe against the SHO, taking cognisance of two viral videos, in one of which former Ghaziabad DySP Rajkumar Pandey, who was later transferred to Mahoba district, has made the allegation.

In the second video, a burqa-clad woman has accused the SHO of molesting her. Loni SHO Bijendra Bhadana has been transferred to police lines based on the report from the Investigating Officer (IO) probing the allegations against him.

The action has been taken so that he may not affect the inquiry, SSP Naithani told PTI. The senior official said the transfer orders would remain in effect till the probe culminates. A report was submitted by DSP (crime branch) Alok Dubey, the IO of the case, for transferring the SHO.

Inspector Umesh Panwar has been posted as SHO Tronica city in Loni sub-district, replacing Omprakash, who has been posted to Loni Kotwali, Naithani said. Additional SHO of Teela mode Brij Mohan has been shifted to the anti-human trafficking unit. Eight sub-inspectors have been transferred from police lines to Dial 112 service, the SSP added.

The SHO against whom the allegations were made has said he would eagerly await the probe report “when the truth will come out”.

