Determined to Scale Everest, Ghaziabad Student Trekked Alone After Fellow Mountaineer's Death

Sagar Kasana, along with Krick Wood from Australia, Alexander from Russia and Evan Tommo from Bulgaria, reached the third base camp on May 4. They had to wait at the fourth base camp for 18 days for the weather to become favourable.

IANS

Updated:May 27, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Determined to Scale Everest, Ghaziabad Student Trekked Alone After Fellow Mountaineer's Death
Sagar Kasana had earlier scaled mountains in Leh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Europe and Russia. (Image: Twitter)
Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad-based mountaineer, Sagar Kasana, has scaled Mount Everest, world's highest peak. He unfurled the Indian flag at the summit at 10.15 a.m. on May 22, his father Ajab Singh Kasana said. He will return home on June 1.

Sagar, the final year graduating student at Noida College of Physical Education, left Ghaziabad on April 4 and reached Kathmandu, Nepal, the same day. He left Kathmandu on April 6 and reached the first base camp on May 3 via Lukla, Fekdeag, Nemche bazar, Tyagbo che Monastery, Dingboche and Laboche, said his father.

Sagar, along with Krick Wood from Australia, Alexander from Russia and Evan Tommo from Bulgaria, reached the third base camp on May 4. They had to wait at the fourth base camp for 18 days for the weather to become favourable.

On the way to the peak, Tommo died due to altitude sickness, Sagar told IANS over telephone. After that, the two other mountaineers refused to go ahead and Sagar had to take rest of the journey alone.

Sagar had earlier scaled mountains in Leh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Europe (Mount Alburse) and Russia. He has also scaled Mount Killimzaro in Africa.


