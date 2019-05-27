English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Determined to Scale Everest, Ghaziabad Student Trekked Alone After Fellow Mountaineer's Death
Sagar Kasana, along with Krick Wood from Australia, Alexander from Russia and Evan Tommo from Bulgaria, reached the third base camp on May 4. They had to wait at the fourth base camp for 18 days for the weather to become favourable.
Sagar Kasana had earlier scaled mountains in Leh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Europe and Russia. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad-based mountaineer, Sagar Kasana, has scaled Mount Everest, world's highest peak. He unfurled the Indian flag at the summit at 10.15 a.m. on May 22, his father Ajab Singh Kasana said. He will return home on June 1.
Sagar, the final year graduating student at Noida College of Physical Education, left Ghaziabad on April 4 and reached Kathmandu, Nepal, the same day. He left Kathmandu on April 6 and reached the first base camp on May 3 via Lukla, Fekdeag, Nemche bazar, Tyagbo che Monastery, Dingboche and Laboche, said his father.
Sagar, along with Krick Wood from Australia, Alexander from Russia and Evan Tommo from Bulgaria, reached the third base camp on May 4. They had to wait at the fourth base camp for 18 days for the weather to become favourable.
On the way to the peak, Tommo died due to altitude sickness, Sagar told IANS over telephone. After that, the two other mountaineers refused to go ahead and Sagar had to take rest of the journey alone.
Sagar had earlier scaled mountains in Leh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Europe (Mount Alburse) and Russia. He has also scaled Mount Killimzaro in Africa.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Sagar, the final year graduating student at Noida College of Physical Education, left Ghaziabad on April 4 and reached Kathmandu, Nepal, the same day. He left Kathmandu on April 6 and reached the first base camp on May 3 via Lukla, Fekdeag, Nemche bazar, Tyagbo che Monastery, Dingboche and Laboche, said his father.
Sagar, along with Krick Wood from Australia, Alexander from Russia and Evan Tommo from Bulgaria, reached the third base camp on May 4. They had to wait at the fourth base camp for 18 days for the weather to become favourable.
On the way to the peak, Tommo died due to altitude sickness, Sagar told IANS over telephone. After that, the two other mountaineers refused to go ahead and Sagar had to take rest of the journey alone.
Sagar had earlier scaled mountains in Leh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Europe (Mount Alburse) and Russia. He has also scaled Mount Killimzaro in Africa.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
- Trailers This Week: Nostalgia Brews with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Abhay Deol Impresses in Jungle Cry
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results