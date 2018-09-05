GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ghaziabad Teenager Held for Raping Facebook Friend; Girl Initially Accused Tutor

The girl, who had returned home late on Monday after tuition, had accused her tutor of raping her. The girl, however, did not attend the class that day.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2018, 7:46 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Ghaziabad: A teenager was detained for allegedly raping a girl whom he befriended on Facebook, police said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old girl had initially accused her tutor of raping her, they added.

The girl had on Monday gone to attend coaching class but did not reach home till late night. When her family members inquired, she claimed that she was raped by her teacher, SP City Shlok Kumar said.

When the teacher was questioned he told the police that the girl had not attended the classes. CCTV footage showed that she was roaming with a minor boy, he said.

The minor was apprehended and he confessed to have raped the girl, Kumar said.

The duo had become friends on Facebook, he added.

