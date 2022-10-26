In UP's Ghaziabad, Man's Head Crushed With Brick in Brawl Outside Eatery Over Parking | VIDEO

In a shocking case of road rage from Ghaziabad, a 35-year-old man was hacked to death by another man who even crushed the victim’s head with a brick in full public glare over a parking dispute outside an eatery on Tuesday evening.

A horrifying video of the victim, identified as Varun, is going viral on social media which shows a man in yellow smashing his head with a brick, as if to ensure an extreme impact, as the victim laid motionless on the road behind a car.

The video seems to have been recorded by someone passing the scene in a moving vehicle.

The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Varun, who ran a dairy business, reportedly lived close to Hobs Kitchen – the eatery where the brawl broke out. His father is a retired Delhi policeman, reports said.

Witnesses said that Varun had parked his car outside the eatery on Tuesday night. The car was reportedly parked in such a way that the doors of the vehicle next to it could not be opened. This triggered an argument between Varun and the those in the other car.

The altercation turned into an ugly fight with Varun being brutally assaulted and his crushed with a brick by the other party.

The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Police said that a case has been registered, adding that five teams are looking for the accused. Relatives of the victim have, however, alleged inaction and held protests at the local police station.

Five teams have been constituted to nab the accused in the case registered over the death of an injured person on way to the hospital after a fight between two groups in with Teela Mod Police Station area,” Ghaziabad SP said.

