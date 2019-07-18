Ghaziabad Woman Sets Herself, Her Two Children on Fire, Police Suspects Case of Domestic Violence
The police said the woman, 32-year-old Deepa alias Guddi, was reportedly a resident of Preet Vihar colony of Murad Nagar.
Representative image.
Ghaziabad: A woman on Wednesday committed suicide by setting herself ablaze along with her two children in the city's Murad Nagar locality.
The police said the woman, 32-year-old Deepa alias Guddi, was reportedly a resident of Preet Vihar colony of Murad Nagar.
She reportedly poured kerosene on her and the children, and set herself on fire. When the neighbours reported the matter to the police, the SHO, Circle Officer Sadar and Tehsildar Magistrate Modi Nagar reached the spot.
The police then rushed all the three critically injured to a nearby hospital where Deepa and her 8-year-old daughter Reena were declared brought dead. Deepa's 5-year-old son Lalit is reported to be in a very critical state, said Superintendent Police (Rural) Naresh Kumar Jadon was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.
"There is a complete chaos in the locality. The case appears to be related to domestic violence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said Jadon.
(With Inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Explains 'Saat Pheras' on Chat Show, Says He Is 'Locked in for Good'
- Vidya Balan Rocks 'Desi' Look, Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in Hilarious Video
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment
- India Drawn Alongside Qatar in 2nd Round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?