Ghaziabad Woman Sets Herself, Her Two Children on Fire, Police Suspects Case of Domestic Violence

Ghaziabad: A woman on Wednesday committed suicide by setting herself ablaze along with her two children in the city's Murad Nagar locality.

The police said the woman, 32-year-old Deepa alias Guddi, was reportedly a resident of Preet Vihar colony of Murad Nagar.

She reportedly poured kerosene on her and the children, and set herself on fire. When the neighbours reported the matter to the police, the SHO, Circle Officer Sadar and Tehsildar Magistrate Modi Nagar reached the spot.

The police then rushed all the three critically injured to a nearby hospital where Deepa and her 8-year-old daughter Reena were declared brought dead. Deepa's 5-year-old son Lalit is reported to be in a very critical state, said Superintendent Police (Rural) Naresh Kumar Jadon was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

"There is a complete chaos in the locality. The case appears to be related to domestic violence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said Jadon.

(With Inputs from IANS)