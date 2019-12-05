Ghaziabad Woman Shot at by Two Motorcyle-borne Men, Critically Injured

Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old woman was shot at and critically injured by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad day light on Thursday while waiting for an auto at a bus stand in Loni near here along with her sister, said police.

Victim Indira Verma who received the bullet shot in the back of her head was rushed to GTB Hospital in Shahdara and is battling for the life, said Loni Deputy Superintendent of police Raj kumar Pandey.

Verma, who lived in Ganga Vihar Colony at Gokulpuri in Delhi along with her two grown up sons, had visited her sister Sudesh Verma at Balrampur in Loni, he said, adding the two sisters had later visited their cousin Seema living in the same area.

Sudesh then accompanied Indira to the bus stand on Delhi Saharanpur Road in Loni to see her off, when the two assailants, wearing face-hiding helmets, reached the two women and one of them fired at Indira from point blank range and fled from there.

Piercing the head, the bullet got lodged inside it and the woman collapsed on the ground, prompting a panicked Sudesh to raise cry for help, said Pandey.

Seema too reached the spot and they managed to rush the victim to the GTB Hospital with help from passersbys, said police.

He said the victim had been living separately from her husband for the past several years.

The police has registered a case of attempt to murder and is probing the case from multiple angles including marital discord and property dispute.

The Dy SP said the culprits will be nabbed soon.

