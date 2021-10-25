Ghaziabad YouTuber, Trapped in Himachal's Sissu, Rescued by Locals After Night-long Operation

A video blogger from Ghaziabad was rescued after a long night operation by locals and disaster management personnel in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh.

Salil Baliyan, a trekker from Gaziabad, who was on Aliyas trek in Ghepan Gath got trapped while coming back to downtown.

“I thought of coming back at night thinking that it would take same six hours even in snow to reach back my destination but I got stuck in between with no network, no food or water. When I checked, even after walking 6 hours I had not even crossed 30 percent of the total track," Salil said in a video.

“Thankfully, for some time I got a mobile network connection and managed to call at my home so that they can raise alarm," Baliyan said in a video.

According to local police officials, the local Pradhan of Sissu was asked to help the trekker as cops were not able to reach him immediately due to heavy snowfall.

“Pradhan was sent a message from police to help in Baliyan’s rescue operation who was on Aliyas trek. Baliyan’s contact number was shared and efforts were made to reach him," Himachal Pradesh police official told News 18.

“Locals finally got connected with Baliyan through video call but before he could reveal his location, his phone got disconnected due to no network. Later disaster management team also started its efforts and with the help of maps, they managed to trace Baliyan," the official said.

Team of locals took almost 10 hours to cover 12 kilometres distance.

“The trekker would have died, had the team of locals not reached at him on time. After his basic check-up, he was departed for Delhi," the official said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that took place in Himachal Pradesh, three trekkers died after heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur area.

“Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team is on the search and rescue operation. Total 13 trekkers (12 from Maharashtra and 1 from West Bengal) started their trekking from Rohru to Village- Burua, Teh- Sangla, District-Kinnaur on 17 October and stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region," ITBP said. Deceased identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao, Deepak Rao.

