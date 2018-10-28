English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Pax Ferry Service Launched by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
"Flagged off the RO-PAX ferry service today from the RORO terminal at Ghogha, Bhavnagar. The RO-PAX ferry service will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities while saving fuel and reducing transportation costs at the same time," Rupani tweeted.
File picture of Vijay Rupani. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The "Ro-Pax" (roll on/off-passenger) ferry service connecting Ghogha in Saurashtra and Dahej in south Gujarat through the Gulf of Cambay was launched Saturday by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
A "passengers only" ferry on the route was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
"Flagged off the RO-PAX ferry service today from the RORO terminal at Ghogha, Bhavnagar. The RO-PAX ferry service will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities while saving fuel and reducing transportation costs at the same time," Rupani tweeted.
Rupani also travelled on the ferry which cuts the distance between Ghogha and Dahej via sea route to just 30 kilometres when compared to 300 kilometres by road, and the travel time from 10-12 hours (by road) to 1.5 hours (by sea).
Rupani later said that the ferry service would be extended to Mumbai.
"I am positive that looking at the online booking and response, we will have to raise the number of seats. We will also begin passenger service between Hazira and Ghogha and extend the service till Mumbai," he said.
The ferry can carry around 60 trucks, five to seven buses, 35-40 cars and an equal number of bikes in addition to 525 passengers, a senior official of the Surat-based Indigo
Seaways Pvt Ltd (ISPL), the firm operating the service, had said Thursday.
The firm is operating the service with Gujarat Maritime Board under the public-private partnership model.
A "passengers only" ferry on the route was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
"Flagged off the RO-PAX ferry service today from the RORO terminal at Ghogha, Bhavnagar. The RO-PAX ferry service will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities while saving fuel and reducing transportation costs at the same time," Rupani tweeted.
Rupani also travelled on the ferry which cuts the distance between Ghogha and Dahej via sea route to just 30 kilometres when compared to 300 kilometres by road, and the travel time from 10-12 hours (by road) to 1.5 hours (by sea).
Rupani later said that the ferry service would be extended to Mumbai.
"I am positive that looking at the online booking and response, we will have to raise the number of seats. We will also begin passenger service between Hazira and Ghogha and extend the service till Mumbai," he said.
The ferry can carry around 60 trucks, five to seven buses, 35-40 cars and an equal number of bikes in addition to 525 passengers, a senior official of the Surat-based Indigo
Seaways Pvt Ltd (ISPL), the firm operating the service, had said Thursday.
The firm is operating the service with Gujarat Maritime Board under the public-private partnership model.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...