Ghosi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Ghosi (घोसी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Jahanabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jahanabad. Ghosi is part of 36. Jahanabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.8%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,60,323 eligible electors, of which 1,34,808 were male, 1,23,921 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghosi in 2020 is

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,44,310 eligible electors, of which 1,27,836 were male, 1,16,466 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,748 eligible electors, of which 1,10,440 were male, 96,308 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghosi in 2015 was 716. In 2010, there were 551.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma of JDU won in this seat by defeating Rahul Kumar of HAMS by a margin of 21,625 votes which was 15.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.58% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rahul Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Jagdish Prasad of LJP by a margin of 14,276 votes which was 13.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.77% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 217. Ghosi Assembly segment of Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Chandeshwar Prasad won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Ghosi are: Byas Muni Das (BSP), Satish Kumar (RJD), Avadh Paswan (NFDP), Devendra Kumar (HAMS), Ful Chand Manjhi (SKVP), Shravan Manjhi (JGJP), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Mukesh Dayal (PP), Ranjit Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.15%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.91%, while it was 50.36% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 289 polling stations in 217. Ghosi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 263. In 2010 there were 244 polling stations.

Extent:

217. Ghosi constituency comprises of the following areas of Jahanabad district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Modanganj, Hulasganj and Ghoshi; Gram Panchayats Damuha, Purvi Kako, Pashchimi Kako, Khalispur, Bara, Utarserthua, Saidabad Parsain and Barawan of Kako Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Jahanabad.

Ghosi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Ghosi is 319.27 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ghosi is: 25°06'05.4"N 85°06'18.4"E.

