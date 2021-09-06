When a Giant ISRO Truck Was Stopped For 'Nokku-kooli' in Kerala: All You Need To Know

A host of workers blocked a truck of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday, allegedly demanding ‘nokku-kooli’ while it was on its way to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba. The incident took place three days after the Kerala High Court directed the state to get rid of the practice, and three years after a ban by the state government.

What happened on Sunday morning?

The giant truck was carrying heavy machinery for the Trisonic Wind Tunnel being constructed at VSSC, a key wing of ISRO. The vehicle with axles, in which the chambers are mounted, has 44 wheels. It was carrying two giant syntax chambers, which measured 10 m in length and 5.5 m in diameter, for the project. It restricted other vehicles from passing through and power lines and cables were being checked on its journey to VSSC. To manage this issue, the vehicle was escorted by a team of employees.

When the vehicle from Mumbai reached Kochuveli, nearly two kilometres from VSSC, local residents rushed to stop the truck. According to Rajeswari, an ISRO employee tasked with ensuring the offload of the cargo before noon, the truck was stranded for more than four hours on Sunday morning after workers sought Rs 10 lakh.

According to sources, there were 184 tonnes of load in the truck and people who stopped the truck were demanding Rs 2,000 per tonne. “These are heavy equipment and you will need cranes and other machinery to unload. The work is done using hydraulic machines that require just three persons to operate. The demand by contract workers is unjust. It cannot be done manually,” said sources.

Police and government intervention

Police said they received a complaint from ISRO around 11 am based on which they reached the spot and found workers blocking the truck. Later, ISRO officials informed the chief minister’s office and soon labour minister V Sivankutty intervened.

The government soon directed district labour officer BS Rajeev to hold talks with the agitators. After discussions and, in the presence of a large contingent of police force, the vehicle entered VSSC premises by evening. According to officials, the contract labourers insisted on unloading the consignment on their own and not from the organised ones. On Monday, a case was registered against 50 people.

Who were these workers?

When VSSC started functioning in 1968, the people who were evicted for the project were appointed as permanent staff while other affected parties were posted as contract workers. There has been a practice of giving cash to contract labourers as goodwill for heavy consignments brought to VSSC. These are offloaded by cranes or other machines.

Veli parish priest Father Yesudasan Mathews said the workers did not demand ‘nokku-koli’. “They were protesting the poor treatment of local contract workers by VSSC officials. The local residents argued that cargo brought via the road can cause severe damage to small roads,” he said.

What is this practice?

‘Nokku-kooli’ is a Malayalam term that literally translates to “wages for gawking”. It is a practice in Kerala where head load workers charge money without doing any work. They may be just gawking or staring at people while others load or unload cargo. The term is also considered a euphemism for extortion by labour unions, mostly organised ones. On May 1, 2018, the Kerala government abolished the practice. However, the practice is still continuing in many parts of the state. Many end up paying fearing violence and intimidation by trade unions. Last year in April, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the practice when it was reported in several places of Kerala during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

High court against the practice

Curiously, the ISRO incident took place three days after the Kerala HC scrutinised the state government for not effectively implementing the law to get rid of the bizarre practice.

“The practice is damaging the image of Kerala. It should be eradicated. It gives a wrong perception of the state. It should be corrected,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran on hearing a plea filed by a businessman from Kollam over the issue.

Why CITU issued a statement

Though it was handled in an adept manner, the issue has invited enough embarrassment for the CPM-led LDF government. Soon after the news broke, many pointed a finger at Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), linked to the CPM.

Hence, the CITU issued a statement on Monday. “We have no role in the issue. But a section of the media is deliberately trying to tarnish the image of the CITU. We don’t have any workers in the area and anyone could examine this fact. Labour department officials who were there to solve the problem are aware of this. Some independent unions claiming to be local residents caused trouble by demanding exorbitant wages in the area,” stated CITU Thiruvananthapuram district president R Ramu and secretary C Jayan Babu.

