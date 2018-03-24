Giant Scorpions and Venomous Snakes Among Exotic Animals Worth Crores Seized in Assam

In what is being dubbed as the biggest seizure of exotic creatures in recent times, Assam police team and Guwahati Wildlife division on Saturday confiscated a huge consignment of exotic animals, including venomous snakes and giant scorpions. The seized animals are estimated to be worth several crore rupees in the black market.Wildlife authorities took the inventory of the animals at the veterinary hospital of Assam State Zoo in Guwahati where they were brought after rescue.They include 4 Gaboon Vipers, 2 Albino Reticulated Pythons, 8 Giant Scorpions, 13 Corn Snakes, 2 African Spurred Tortoises, 3 Marmosets, a Meerkat and a Sugar Glider. A Central Bearded Dragon lizard was found dead along with two of the Giant Scorpions.“We have taken the custody of these animals. Our vets and experts, including a herpetologist, are monitoring their health and their condition is found to be good,” said Tejas Mariswamy, divisional forest officer of Assam state zoo.According to officials, an Assam Police team was on routine patrolling in Jorabat, around 19 km from Guwahati, when they intercepted the vehicle transporting the animals. The consignment was coming from Mizoram’s state capital Aizawl. The exotic animals were stashed inside three cartons and were supposed to be sold to a trader in New Delhi.“We have arrested one Pradip Kumar Singh who hails from Uttar Pradesh along with the driver of the vehicle. When intercepted, they offered my team Rs 1 lakh. It is then that we came to know what’s inside the boxes. On interrogation, Pradip said that the consignment was to be delivered to a pet trader named Pankaj in Delhi,” said Partha Pratim Gogoi, officer in charge of Jorabat police station.Guwahati divisional forest officer (Wildlife), Pradipta Barua, told News 18 that exotic pet traders usually source the animals from illegal suppliers and smugglers.“Interrogation reveals that the animals were sourced from Thailand and handed over to a broker in Mizoram. They hired a vehicle for Rs 10,000 and drove for more than 15 hours before getting caught at Jorabat. These animals are on the illegal wildlife trade list.”