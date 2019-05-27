Take the pledge to vote

Gift Me Only Notebooks for Distribution Among Poor Students, Says BJP MP-elect

G Kishan Reddy said the notebooks would be distributed to poor students from financially weak families.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
File photo of BJP's MP-elect from Secunderabad G Kishan Reddy.
Hyderabad: BJP MP-elect from Secunderabad in Telangana G Kishan Reddy Monday urged those coming to wish him on his electoral victory to bring notebooks for distribution to poor students, instead of bouquets and shawls.

The notebooks would be useful for students from financially weak families, Reddy, a former party president in Telangana, said in a statement here.

BJP won four of the 17 seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls.
