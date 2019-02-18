English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gigi Hadid Makes Striking Burberry Debut on London Fashion Week Runway
With her hair curled and gelled across her forehead, Gigi Hadid looked different from all her other catwalk avatars as she walked in Riccardo Tisci's second catwalk collection, Tempest at the London Fashion Week 2019.
Gigi Hadid and Riccardo Tisci at London Fashion Week 2019
The London Fashion Week is underway and we can't get enough of the latest collection by top-notch fashion houses. The audience was awestruck as they witnessed Gigi Hadid making her debut appearance on the runway of London Fashion Week 2019 ramp for the British fashion house, Burberry.
With her hair curled and gelled across her forehead, the 23-year-old model looked different from all her other catwalk avatars as she walked in Riccardo Tisci's second catwalk collection, Tempest.
Slaying the monochromatic ensemble, she stomped on the runway in a white polo shirt under a zipper-front black corset and threw a pair of black calf-length boots. She also carried a bag along with a black puffer coat to finish the look.
This marks Gigi Hadid's first ever catwalk for the global brand, Burberry.
Riccardo Tisci took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures of the models and said that he dedicated his second collection to the youth of today.
"I dedicate this show to the youth of today, to them having the courage to scream for what they believe in, for them to find the beauty in expressing their voice. I will be forever grateful to London for being the city that opened my eyes and mind and gave me the freedom when I was young to discover who I truly am."
I dedicate this show to the youth of today, to them having the courage to scream for what they believe in, for them to find the beauty in expressing their voice. I will be forever grateful to London for being the city that opened my eyes and mind and gave me the freedom when I was young to discover who I truly am. #tempest @burberry
