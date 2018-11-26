Girdhar Malviya, Grandson of Madan Mohan Malviya, Appointed BHU VC

A Retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Girdhar Malviya, has been appointed as the Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University.He is the grandson of BHU founder Madan Mohan Malviya and lived on the campus as a student before taking up practice in the Allahabad High Court.Malviya was one of the proposers of Modi’s candidature from Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Saha Elections.“I was asked if I could become his (Modi) proposer and I immediately accepted it. I definitely think Modi has the potential to take India forward, and take all sections of people along with him. I am hopeful that keeping all the traditions of India intact, Modi will take the nation forward,” he said at the time.On Monday, the Court meeting took place where the Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar made the proposal and Malviya was appointed unopposed. Around 48 members in BHU Court approved the proposal and had him appointed unopposed.According to Banaras Hindu University Act 1915 the Chancellor shall be elected by the Court and the Chancellor shall hold office for the period of three years. He will be the head of the university and preside over convocation and court meetings.He is perceived to a believer of Indian culture and a nationalist thinker.Last year when there was unrest on campus over issues of harassment of girl students, he told media that he does not want the JNU culture to prevail in the BHU.