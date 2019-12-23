Giridih Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

32. Giridih (गिरिडिह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Giridih is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,64,575 eligible electors, of which 1,38,598 were male, 1,25,968 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Giridih, there are 6400 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3269 are male, 3131 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1627 voters in the 80+ age category and 4028 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,34,535 eligible electors, of which 1,25,977 were male, 1,08,558 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,05,538.

Giridih has an elector sex ratio of 908.87.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 9933 votes which was 6.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7,102 votes which was 6.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 26.24% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 32. Giridih Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.89%, while it was 53.34% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 367 polling stations in 32. Giridih constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 345.

Extent: 32. Giridih constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Giridih Town Police Station and Giridih Mufassil police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Leda, Semaria, Badgunda, Palmo, Sathibad Senadoni, Dhanaidih, Guro, Jitpur, Telodih, Ranidih and Karharbari) and Pirtanr police station in Giridih Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Giridih is: 24.0451 86.2114.

