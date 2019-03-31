English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Giriraj Singh Lands Himself in Fresh Soup, Shares Stage With Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case Accused
Manju Verma had resigned as social welfare minister on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.
Loading...
New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has landed himself in a soup for sharing stage with former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who is out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case.
Singh was addressing a rally in Begusarai on Saturday when Verma was spotted sharing the dais with the minister. She had been lodged in Begusarai jail since November 20 last year in connection with the recovery of cartridges from her in-laws' residence during a CBI raid as part of the probe into the shelter home case.
Netizens took to Twitter to advise BJP from keeping "tainted faces" away from campaigning as it could cost the, dearly.
Verma had resigned as social welfare minister on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.
The sexual exploitation of children in the shelter home came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences of Mumbai submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar in April, 2018.
The audit had been ordered by the state government and it filed an FIR against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, on May 31, 2018. A medical report confirmed sexual assault of 34 inmates.
This is not the first time that Giriraj has found himself in the midst of a controversy. He once called Islamic seminary Deoband a 'temple of terrorism', while asked people, who question Modi, to go to Pakistan.
Singh was addressing a rally in Begusarai on Saturday when Verma was spotted sharing the dais with the minister. She had been lodged in Begusarai jail since November 20 last year in connection with the recovery of cartridges from her in-laws' residence during a CBI raid as part of the probe into the shelter home case.
Netizens took to Twitter to advise BJP from keeping "tainted faces" away from campaigning as it could cost the, dearly.
BJP leader should keep aside such people.— Chowkidar K K Singh (@KKSinghgurgaon) March 31, 2019
What is wrong is wrong.
What is right is right.
BJP JDU should take this opportunity to prove themselves they are right.
Scamgress party is always wrong.
This is beyond disgust, @BJP4India @narendramodi . Humbly requesting you to avoid such shady people for campaigning. This is not right.— Hypocrisy_Exposer (@HypocrisyExpos2) March 31, 2019
Bjp should stay away from such type of criminals. @AmitShah— chawkidar Veerpal Yadav (@VeerpalYadav17) March 31, 2019
Verma had resigned as social welfare minister on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.
The sexual exploitation of children in the shelter home came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences of Mumbai submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar in April, 2018.
The audit had been ordered by the state government and it filed an FIR against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, on May 31, 2018. A medical report confirmed sexual assault of 34 inmates.
This is not the first time that Giriraj has found himself in the midst of a controversy. He once called Islamic seminary Deoband a 'temple of terrorism', while asked people, who question Modi, to go to Pakistan.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
- Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results