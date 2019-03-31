LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Giriraj Singh Lands Himself in Fresh Soup, Shares Stage With Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case Accused

Manju Verma had resigned as social welfare minister on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has landed himself in a soup for sharing stage with former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who is out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Singh was addressing a rally in Begusarai on Saturday when Verma was spotted sharing the dais with the minister. She had been lodged in Begusarai jail since November 20 last year in connection with the recovery of cartridges from her in-laws' residence during a CBI raid as part of the probe into the shelter home case.

Netizens took to Twitter to advise BJP from keeping "tainted faces" away from campaigning as it could cost the, dearly.







Verma had resigned as social welfare minister on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.

The sexual exploitation of children in the shelter home came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences of Mumbai submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar in April, 2018.

The audit had been ordered by the state government and it filed an FIR against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, on May 31, 2018. A medical report confirmed sexual assault of 34 inmates.

This is not the first time that Giriraj has found himself in the midst of a controversy. He once called Islamic seminary Deoband a 'temple of terrorism', while asked people, who question Modi, to go to Pakistan.


| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
