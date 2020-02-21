Giriraj Singh Reminds of 'Big Lapse by Ancestors' in 1947, Says All Muslims Should've Been Sent to Pakistan

New Delhi: In what could be just another addition to his record of hate speech, union minister Giriraj Singh has said that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947 as he recalled the “big lapse by our ancestors that we’re paying the price for.”

Asking his fellow “Bharatvanshiyas” to commit themselves to the nation, he rekindled an old memory of Jinnah pushing for an “Islamic nation” before 1947, and said: “If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

“If Bharatvanshiyas don’t get shelter here where will they go,” he reasoned, speaking in Bihar’s Purnia on Wednesday.

The union minister’s remark comes at a time when sentiment and passions against the government’s contentious citizenship legislation, which provides legal citizenship to non-Muslim minorities in select neighbouring countries, are running along with one high to another.

Singh was summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda only days ago when he called the Islamic seminary Deoband in UP as “the fountainhead of terrorism.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders such union minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma have also made headlines off late for making incendiary and communally divisive remarks ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

In the rally where Anurag Thakur asked the audience to “shoot down traitors,” Giriraj Singh was also seen to be present.

