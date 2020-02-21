Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Giriraj Singh Reminds of 'Big Lapse by Ancestors' in 1947, Says All Muslims Should've Been Sent to Pakistan

The union minister was summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda only days ago when he called the Islamic seminary Deoband in UP as 'the fountainhead of terrorism.'

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Giriraj Singh Reminds of 'Big Lapse by Ancestors' in 1947, Says All Muslims Should've Been Sent to Pakistan
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)

New Delhi: In what could be just another addition to his record of hate speech, union minister Giriraj Singh has said that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947 as he recalled the “big lapse by our ancestors that we’re paying the price for.”

Asking his fellow “Bharatvanshiyas” to commit themselves to the nation, he rekindled an old memory of Jinnah pushing for an “Islamic nation” before 1947, and said: “If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

“If Bharatvanshiyas don’t get shelter here where will they go,” he reasoned, speaking in Bihar’s Purnia on Wednesday.

The union minister’s remark comes at a time when sentiment and passions against the government’s contentious citizenship legislation, which provides legal citizenship to non-Muslim minorities in select neighbouring countries, are running along with one high to another.

Singh was summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda only days ago when he called the Islamic seminary Deoband in UP as “the fountainhead of terrorism.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders such union minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma have also made headlines off late for making incendiary and communally divisive remarks ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

In the rally where Anurag Thakur asked the audience to “shoot down traitors,” Giriraj Singh was also seen to be present.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram