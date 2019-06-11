Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Girish Karnad Fought for Freedom of Expression and Secular Values, Says Sonia Gandhi

Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema, passed away at his residence on Monday after a prolonged illness.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
Girish Karnad Fought for Freedom of Expression and Secular Values, Says Sonia Gandhi
Noted actor, filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad passed away on June 10, 2019. He was 81. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of renowned playwright, actor and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad, saying he fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values. In a letter to Karnad's wife Saraswathy, Gandhi said his demise leaves a void that is impossible to fill.

Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema, passed away at his residence on Monday after prolonged illness.

Hailing Karnad as a towering figure in the cultural, artistic and political world, the Congress leader said, "He was a literary genius both in Kannada and English, a superb playwright, actor and director.

"He (Girish) was a man of utmost integrity, honour and unflinching courage who fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values, often at enormous personal cost," Gandhi said in her letter. "His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill. Girish Karnad leaves behind a priceless legacy in his literally work, which will keep his memory alive and honoured forever," the former Congress president said.

A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his fearless vocal stance on several issues, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathy, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter Radha. PTI ASK ​
