English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girish Karnad Fought for Freedom of Expression and Secular Values, Says Sonia Gandhi
Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema, passed away at his residence on Monday after a prolonged illness.
Noted actor, filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad passed away on June 10, 2019. He was 81. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of renowned playwright, actor and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad, saying he fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values. In a letter to Karnad's wife Saraswathy, Gandhi said his demise leaves a void that is impossible to fill.
Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema, passed away at his residence on Monday after prolonged illness.
Hailing Karnad as a towering figure in the cultural, artistic and political world, the Congress leader said, "He was a literary genius both in Kannada and English, a superb playwright, actor and director.
"He (Girish) was a man of utmost integrity, honour and unflinching courage who fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values, often at enormous personal cost," Gandhi said in her letter. "His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill. Girish Karnad leaves behind a priceless legacy in his literally work, which will keep his memory alive and honoured forever," the former Congress president said.
A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his fearless vocal stance on several issues, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathy, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter Radha. PTI ASK
Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema, passed away at his residence on Monday after prolonged illness.
Hailing Karnad as a towering figure in the cultural, artistic and political world, the Congress leader said, "He was a literary genius both in Kannada and English, a superb playwright, actor and director.
"He (Girish) was a man of utmost integrity, honour and unflinching courage who fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values, often at enormous personal cost," Gandhi said in her letter. "His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill. Girish Karnad leaves behind a priceless legacy in his literally work, which will keep his memory alive and honoured forever," the former Congress president said.
A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his fearless vocal stance on several issues, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathy, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter Radha. PTI ASK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priya Prakash Varrier Says She Doesn’t Get Any Grace Marks in College
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results