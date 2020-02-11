Girish Soni (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Girish Soni of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Girish Soni is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Madipur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business & MLA. Girish Soni's educational qualifications are: Others and is 56 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.1 crore which includes Rs. 45.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 60 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.6 lakh of which Rs. 5.4 lakh is self income. Girish Soni's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.5 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Madipur are: Kailash Sankla (BJP), Girish Soni (AAP), Jai Prakash Panwar (INC), Hansraj Jaluthria (BSP), Randhir Kumar (ASP), Ramesh Kumar (AIFB), Sunil Meghwal (API), Girish Prakash (IND), Manoj (IND).

