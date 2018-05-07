English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girl 19 But Boy Not 21, SC Reunites 'Married' Couple as 'Live-in' Partners
A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan set aside the Kerala High Court order, which had quashed the couple’s marriage last year on the grounds that the boy was less than 21-years-old and hence could not be married.
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
New Delhi: The girl was 19. The boy had yet not turned 21. But they still got married.
Solving the legal conundrum that arose due to the boy not being of marriageable age, the Supreme Court has reunited the couple by treating them as "live-in" partners.
A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan set aside the Kerala High Court order, which had quashed the couple’s marriage last year on the grounds that the boy was less than 21-years-old and hence could not be married.
The top court, however, came to their rescue. "It is sufficient to note that both of them are major. Even if they were not competent to enter into wedlock, they have right to live together even outside wedlock," held the bench.
The judges highlighted that the two had a right to live with each other, more so in view of the fact that ‘live-in relationship’ is now recognized by the legislature under the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.
The bench further found fault with the approach of the High Court in entrusting custody of the girl to her father after declaring her marriage to be bad in law.
It maintained that once the girl was found to be above 18, there was no question of entrusting her custody to anyone and that she has the right to live wherever she wants to or move as per her choice.
The Court also pointed out that since both the girl and boy are Hindu, their marriage can be considered as a voidable marriage under the law, and until the boy turns 21, they can have a 'live-in' relationship if they so desire.
The bench also cited the apex court's recent judgment in the 'Kerala Love Jihad' case to emphasise that adult individuals have an absolute right to make choices in life and that the court cannot assume the role of a super-guardian.
The Court disposed of the appeal, moved by the boy against the HC order, by making it clear that the "freedom of choice would be of the girl as to with whom she wants to live".
Also Watch
Solving the legal conundrum that arose due to the boy not being of marriageable age, the Supreme Court has reunited the couple by treating them as "live-in" partners.
A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan set aside the Kerala High Court order, which had quashed the couple’s marriage last year on the grounds that the boy was less than 21-years-old and hence could not be married.
The top court, however, came to their rescue. "It is sufficient to note that both of them are major. Even if they were not competent to enter into wedlock, they have right to live together even outside wedlock," held the bench.
The judges highlighted that the two had a right to live with each other, more so in view of the fact that ‘live-in relationship’ is now recognized by the legislature under the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.
The bench further found fault with the approach of the High Court in entrusting custody of the girl to her father after declaring her marriage to be bad in law.
It maintained that once the girl was found to be above 18, there was no question of entrusting her custody to anyone and that she has the right to live wherever she wants to or move as per her choice.
The Court also pointed out that since both the girl and boy are Hindu, their marriage can be considered as a voidable marriage under the law, and until the boy turns 21, they can have a 'live-in' relationship if they so desire.
The bench also cited the apex court's recent judgment in the 'Kerala Love Jihad' case to emphasise that adult individuals have an absolute right to make choices in life and that the court cannot assume the role of a super-guardian.
The Court disposed of the appeal, moved by the boy against the HC order, by making it clear that the "freedom of choice would be of the girl as to with whom she wants to live".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post