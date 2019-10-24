Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Girl and Married Lover Beaten to Death in Rajasthan's Sikar
Police informed that the bodies were recovered last night and the post-mortem is being conducted. Ramgopal has been arrested and two others have been detained.
Image used for representation.
Sikar: A girl and her married lover, a father of three, were allegedly beaten to death in Sikar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.
The incident, which occurred on Monday night, came to light on Wednesday evening, police said.
Prem (19) and Ganpat (35) were in a relationship for the past sometime.
On Monday night, Prem's father Ramgopal caught her talking to Ganpat over the phone.
The girl said she wanted to marry Ganpat, following which Ramgopal asked her to call him near their house the same night, police said.
Ramgopal made his daughter stand on the road and he himself, along with five others, stood at a distance to remain unnoticed.
"The man arrived on a motorcycle and both went away on the bike. The accused then chased them and caught hold of them near a petrol pump. They took both of them them to Alauda village and thrashed them to death," Circle Officer Sikar (Rural) Rajesh Arya said.
They dumped the bodies in a hilly area and returned.
On Monday, the accused father lodged a complaint with the Khatushaymji police, saying his daughter was missing.
On the other hand, Ganpat's brother also registered a case of kidnapping with the Ranauli police station.
Police promptly took up the case for investigation, which reached to Ramgopal as a prime suspect.
Ramgopal then admitted to have murdered his daughter and Ganpat.
"The bodies were recovered last night and the post-mortem is being conducted. Ramgopal has been arrested and two others have been detained. The search for the rest of the accused is on," the police officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time