Girl Becomes Victim of Love Jihad in MP’s Rewa, Case Registered

In an alleged case from Chorhata area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh a Muslim youth cheated a girl by luring her to have sex on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered at the local police station in this matter.

In her complaint the girl alleged that a Muslim youth lured her to have physical relation on the pretext of marriage posing as a Hindu. After knowing this, she lodged a complaint. It is, however, not clear where the accused hails from.

The accused was reportedly a contract worker in the village of Magurihai, where a young woman also used to work. In the course of work, he got close to her and persuaded her to become physically intimate on false promises of marriage. He took her to various places and continued exploiting her. However, whenever the girl talked about marriage, he would brush it aside. This fraud was exposed when they were visiting Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh when the girl got to know of his real religious identity. He had introduced himself as Alam Singh, but his real name was Alam Khan.

Upon being exposed, the accused left the girl in Kanpur and ran away. Upon receiving the girl’s complaint, the police have registered a case of rape and love jihad under the Religious Freedom Act 2020. The victim was sent to the local hospital for a medical examination, while the search for the accused has started.

The accused had not only told the girl his wrong name but also did not give her his address. The girl has no information about his real residence even after having a relationship with him for so long. The policemen are now trying to trace the location and residence of the accused.

