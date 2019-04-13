Girl Commits Suicide in Kashmir After Being Repeatedly Raped by Father

In a shocking incident, a girl from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district committed suicide on Saturday after being allegedly raped by her father.According to the sister of the deceased girl, her father had been raping her for years. But she was unable to reveal it to anyone for the fear of getting killed.The girl was rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison where she succumbed, the police said.The police have arrested the accused and the dead body of the girl has been taken into the custody for medico-legal formalities."We have registered an FIR in the case. Facts will be revealed soon as we have started the investigation," SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told News18.The victim's sister alleged that her uncle also used to rape his daughter. “When my father got know about my uncle he started doing same with my sister. She pleaded before him but he would threaten to kill her,” she said.The girl has accused her father of attempting to rape her as well and when she tried to tell this to her grandfather, he asked her to hush up the matter.“I told my grandfather but he told me to not to reveal it to anyone as it would be a humiliation for the family,” she said.