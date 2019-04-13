English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girl Commits Suicide in Kashmir After Being Repeatedly Raped by Father
The police have arrested the accused and the dead body of the girl has been taken into the custody for medico-legal formalities.
News 18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Srinagar: In a shocking incident, a girl from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district committed suicide on Saturday after being allegedly raped by her father.
According to the sister of the deceased girl, her father had been raping her for years. But she was unable to reveal it to anyone for the fear of getting killed.
The girl was rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison where she succumbed, the police said.
The police have arrested the accused and the dead body of the girl has been taken into the custody for medico-legal formalities.
"We have registered an FIR in the case. Facts will be revealed soon as we have started the investigation," SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told News18.
The victim's sister alleged that her uncle also used to rape his daughter. “When my father got know about my uncle he started doing same with my sister. She pleaded before him but he would threaten to kill her,” she said.
The girl has accused her father of attempting to rape her as well and when she tried to tell this to her grandfather, he asked her to hush up the matter.
“I told my grandfather but he told me to not to reveal it to anyone as it would be a humiliation for the family,” she said.
According to the sister of the deceased girl, her father had been raping her for years. But she was unable to reveal it to anyone for the fear of getting killed.
The girl was rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison where she succumbed, the police said.
The police have arrested the accused and the dead body of the girl has been taken into the custody for medico-legal formalities.
"We have registered an FIR in the case. Facts will be revealed soon as we have started the investigation," SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told News18.
The victim's sister alleged that her uncle also used to rape his daughter. “When my father got know about my uncle he started doing same with my sister. She pleaded before him but he would threaten to kill her,” she said.
The girl has accused her father of attempting to rape her as well and when she tried to tell this to her grandfather, he asked her to hush up the matter.
“I told my grandfather but he told me to not to reveal it to anyone as it would be a humiliation for the family,” she said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- This is how Jeremey 'Hawkeye' Renner Avoids Giving Spoilers for 'Avengers Endgame'
- Amber Heard Claims Ex-husband Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her
- Indians Love Jon Snow and GoT: Insta Data Reveals India Most Excited for Finale in Asia
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results