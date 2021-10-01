Girl Dances Inside Lucknow Imambara in Viral Video, Clerics Demand Ban on Tourists

Despite objections from clerics from the Shia community over incidents of dance and vulgarity inside the Asafi Imambara also known as Bada Imambara in Lucknow, incidents desecrating religious places have been increasingly reported. A recent video that has since gone viral on social media shows a girl dancing inside the Bada Imambara premises. Strong objections have been raised from members of the Shia community and clerics have even demanded a ban on the entry of tourists inside Imambada as it’s a religious place.

The 30-second video shows a girl in a black outfit and a black face mask dancing inside the Imambara, where Shia Muslims gather in huge numbers to observe Chellum and hold Majlis. After this video went viral, all the religious leaders have raised questions on the district administration. The maintenance of the Imambara is under the Hussainabad Trust and the District Magistrate of Lucknow is the Chairman of the Hussainabad Trust.

Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj, Mohsin Raza has also raised objections to the video and has written a letter to District Magistrate Lucknow, demanding proper investigation into the matter.

All India Shia Personal Law Board secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas and other religious leaders have also raised questions on the security arrangements inside the Imambara after the video went viral. “The sanctity of the Imambara is being trampled upon. Imambaras are not tourist destinations but they are religious places. The entry of tourists to the Bada Imambara should be stopped immediately,” said Yasoob Abbas.

Shia Chand Committee President Maulana Saif Abbas has also condemned the incident and demanded action. “The sanctity of Imambaras should not be disturbed. Action should be taken against this girl after getting this video investigated,” said Abbas.

At the same time, Sunni cleric Maulana Sufiyan Nizami has also lodged an objection to such videos. He has also demanded action from the district administration. Meanwhile, the identity of the girl dancing in the video and the person who has shot the video is unknown.

