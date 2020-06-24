Girl Dies After Being Set Afire For Resisting Rape Attempt in Chhattisgarh

A 14-year-old girl from Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh died after being allegedly set on fire by two persons, including a minor, after she resisted rape attempt, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place on June 22 in a village under Dadhi police station area of Bemetara and the victim succumbed to the burn injuries during treatment at a hospital in Raipur on Wednesday, Bemetara Additional Superintendent of Police Vimal Bais said.



"The two accused have been taken into custody and their interrogation was underway. Further action will be taken accordingly," he said.



On Monday, the two accused- a 22-year-old and another one aged 13- allegedly tried to rape the girl near her house in the village. When she resisted, they allegedly set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her, he said.



The girl was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Raipur in view of her critical condition, where her statement was recorded by the executive magistrate, he said.



Based on her statement, an offence was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Raipur police on Tuesday and the case was transferred to the police station concerned in Bemetara, Bais said.