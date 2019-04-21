Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Girl Dies Hours After Being Gang-raped in Jharkhand, Two Minors Among the Accused

At least five persons, who were drunk, lured the tribal girl to a deserted place between 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday and raped her.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
Girl Dies Hours After Being Gang-raped in Jharkhand, Two Minors Among the Accused
Dhanbad: A teenaged girl died hours after being allegedly raped by at least five persons, who were members of a marriage party, in a village in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, police said Saturday.

All the five, including two minors, have been apprehended, they said.

The marriage party had come from Jamtara district of the state to the village under East Tundi block. Some of the wedding guests went to meet their relatives in another part of the village. The victim was a neighbour of their relatives, Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad Rural) Aman Kumar said.

At least five persons, who were drunk, lured the tribal girl to a deserted place between 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday and raped her, he said.

The victim's father told reporters that his daughter came home limping and fainted after narrating her ordeal.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at Patliputra Medical College Hospital here, police said.

"We suspect more than five persons were involved in the crime. We will take the arrested persons to district headquarters (Dhanbad) for interrogation," the SP said.

East Tundi Block Development Officer Suresh Kumar Sinha met the family of the victim and assured to provide all assistance as per the state government's rules.
