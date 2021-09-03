Girl Found Dead in Her House In Andhra's Vizianagaram; Family Alleges Murder

A 22-year-old girl was found dead in her house in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vasavu. Her mother and elder sister alleged that a boy who had threatened her to marry him has murdered her while ruling out the possibility of suicide. The police have recovered a 2-page note from the incident spot and sent it to the forensic lab to match with the handwriting of the deceased. The police did not reveal the details of the note.

The mother of the deceased, Lakshmi, runs a juice shop near the RTC complex on Visakha-Araku Road in Vizianagaram city. On Thursday, she went to the market with her house help to buy fruits for the shop. Her two daughters - Roza and Vasavi — were operating the shop in her absence. They came home at around 9.15 pm. Lakshmi came home at around 11 pm.

Lakshmi was shocked as she opened the door. She saw that her elder daughter Roza, who is married and came to live with her mother for few days was unconscious, while Vasavi was found lying on the floor of a room. While Roza regained consciousness after few minutes, Vasavi did not respond.

Vasavi was taken to a private hospital with the help of locals. The doctors at the hospital advised her to be taken to a government hospital as her condition was critical. She was declared brought dead by the doctors at the government hospital.

Roza said that one Nani from S Kota, a neighborhood of Vizianagaram, who had threatened her sister Vasavi to marry has killed her. Lakshmi, the mother of the deceased, alleged that Nani had killed her daughter and tried to portray it as suicide.

The locals in the area said that a man was seen standing in the dark outside Lakshmi’s house at night and another man went upstairs and killed her daughter.

Police have registered a case on the basis of statements given by the deceased’s mother and sister.

