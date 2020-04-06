Girl from Northeast Spat on in Mumbai, Says NCW as Cases of Racist Abuse Go up Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the northeast at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.

The NCW said it will look into the matter for appropriate action.

"Yet another case of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW will look into this matter for appropriate action," the NCW said in a tweet.

The NCW tagged a Facebook post according to which a biker spat on the girl from the northeast.

In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called "corona". Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube