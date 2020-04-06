Girl from Northeast Spat on in Mumbai, Says NCW as Cases of Racist Abuse Go up Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
A miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the northeast in the Kalina Market area in Mumbai and the NCW has referred to it as a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.
A worker sprays disinfectants at Jijamata Nagar in Worli, where several Covid-19 positive cases have emerged, during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the northeast at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.
The NCW said it will look into the matter for appropriate action.
"Yet another case of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW will look into this matter for appropriate action," the NCW said in a tweet.
The NCW tagged a Facebook post according to which a biker spat on the girl from the northeast.
In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called "corona". Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter.
